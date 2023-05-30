Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .232 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.9%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 18 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (53.8%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 48th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
