Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +110 moneyline odds against the Stars (-130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 44 of their 70 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.9%).
- Dallas is 38-21 (winning 64.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has a record of 14-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 0.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.