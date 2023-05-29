On Monday, Maikel Garcia (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .272 with eight doubles and seven walks.
  • In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.
  • In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 7
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wainwright (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.33 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
