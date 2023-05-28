Player prop bet options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (51 total hits).

He's slashed .259/.341/.467 on the season.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .236/.272/.435 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .289/.347/.467 on the season.

Thomas will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashing .262/.324/.451 on the season.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

