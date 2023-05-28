Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against MacKenzie Gore, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 52 total home runs.

Kansas City is slugging .383, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Royals rank 24th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

Kansas City has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (210 total runs).

The Royals are 29th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.466).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Kyle Freeland

