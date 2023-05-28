Daniel Lynch gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Kansas City has gone 1-7 (12.5%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 52.4% chance to win.

Kansas City has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-27-2).

The Royals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-21 8-17 6-17 9-20 12-28 3-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.