Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .277.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has driven home a run in six games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in nine games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 11 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

