Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .223 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 11 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
