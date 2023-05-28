Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .286 with eight doubles and seven walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 in his last games.
- In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
- In nine games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
