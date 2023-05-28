Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Jackie Bradley Jr. (hitting .061 in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .147 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 11 of 33 games this year (33.3%), Bradley has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Bradley has driven in a run in four games this year (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.257
|AVG
|.111
|.350
|OBP
|.143
|.371
|SLG
|.148
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gore (3-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
