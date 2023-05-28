Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gore (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
