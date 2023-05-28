Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)
- Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Waters picked up a hit in 45.2% of his games last year (14 of 31), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 31), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters drove in a run in 35.5% of his 31 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 16.1% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.289
|AVG
|.196
|.385
|OBP
|.268
|.533
|SLG
|.431
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|9
|15/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gore (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
