On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 27 GP 25 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

