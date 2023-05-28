On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.247 AVG .212
.287 OBP .246
.483 SLG .364
10 XBH 5
4 HR 2
9 RBI 6
17/5 K/BB 17/3
4 SB 6
Home Away
27 GP 25
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
