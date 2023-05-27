The Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Singer Stats

The Royals' Brady Singer (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Singer has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 22 3.2 7 5 5 3 4 at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brady Singer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (50 total hits).

He's slashing .260/.344/.474 so far this year.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He has a .241/.277/.443 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 56 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .290/.346/.466 slash line so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.