Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .288 with seven doubles and seven walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.
- In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
