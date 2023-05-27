On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .288 with seven doubles and seven walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.

In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings