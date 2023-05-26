Vinnie Pasquantino -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .481. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%) Pasquantino has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Pasquantino has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), with more than one RBI six times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings