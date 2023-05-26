The Washington Nationals (21-29) will look to Lane Thomas, riding a 10-game hitting streak, against the Kansas City Royals (15-36) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will give the nod to Jordan Lyles (0-8) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).

Royals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-8, 6.99 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (3-5, 4.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-8) will take the mound for the Royals, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.99, a 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.324 in 10 games this season.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.47 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.

Corbin is trying to secure his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Corbin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

The 33-year-old's 4.47 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 71st among qualifying pitchers this season.

