Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will try to do damage against Patrick Corbin when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Royals -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have lost all five of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
  • Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Kansas City has played in 51 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-2).
  • The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-19 8-17 6-16 9-19 12-27 3-8

