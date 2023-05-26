Michael Massey -- hitting .179 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Massey has recorded a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 11 games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).

In 12 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 23 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings