Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.061 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .147 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 11 of 33 games this season (33.3%), Bradley has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (12.1%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.257
|AVG
|.111
|.350
|OBP
|.143
|.371
|SLG
|.148
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin (3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.47 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 71st among qualifying pitchers this season.
