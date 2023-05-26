On Friday, Edward Olivares (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 20 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

