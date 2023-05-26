Drew Waters plays his first game of the season when the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Waters picked up at least one hit 14 times last year in 31 games played (45.2%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 16.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Waters drove in a run in 11 out of 31 games last year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (16.1%).

In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .289 AVG .196 .385 OBP .268 .533 SLG .431 6 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 9 15/7 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)