Vinnie Pasquantino will lead the way for the Kansas City Royals (15-35) on Wednesday, May 24, when they clash with Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-3, 6.21 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in four games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, and lost each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Tigers have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

