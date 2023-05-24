Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers and starter Matthew Boyd on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Royals -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
  • The Royals covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have not yet won a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-4.
  • Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
  • In the 50 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Kansas City, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-26-2).
  • The Royals are 2-1-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-18 8-17 6-16 9-18 12-27 3-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.