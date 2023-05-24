Maikel Garcia -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .262 with five doubles and seven walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
  • In eight games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (3-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
