Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- batting .063 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley has five doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .154.
- In 11 of 32 games this year (34.4%), Bradley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Bradley has driven in a run in four games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.257
|AVG
|.111
|.350
|OBP
|.143
|.371
|SLG
|.148
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.