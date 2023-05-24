The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 22 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Olivares has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 15 of 38 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 20 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings