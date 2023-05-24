After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .227 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with more than one RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 53.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 24 GP 25 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings