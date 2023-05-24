After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .227 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (15 of 49), with more than one RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 53.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.247 AVG .212
.287 OBP .246
.483 SLG .364
10 XBH 5
4 HR 2
9 RBI 6
17/5 K/BB 17/3
4 SB 6
Home Away
24 GP 25
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
