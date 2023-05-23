Royals vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Tigers (-145).
Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-145
|+120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City is 9-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 49 chances this season.
- The Royals have an against the spread record of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-18
|8-17
|6-16
|8-18
|12-27
|2-7
