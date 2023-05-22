How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals will take on Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals are 22nd in MLB action with 46 total home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .380.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .228 batting average.
- Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (185 total).
- The Royals rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Kansas City's 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.427).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brady Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 7.09 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Singer is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Singer will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|MacKenzie Gore
