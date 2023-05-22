The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-108 win over the Lakers (his previous game) Jokic posted 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Below, we look at Jokic's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.5 31.6 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 14 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.8 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.4 PR 40.5 36.3 45.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

Jokic is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers allow 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 38 24 6 8 2 0 1 5/18/2023 42 23 17 12 0 0 3 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

