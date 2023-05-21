Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-33) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (2-5) for the White Sox and Carlos Hernandez (0-1) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-14 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 3.9 runs per game (183 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

