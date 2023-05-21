Vinnie Pasquantino and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has recorded 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He's slashed .257/.342/.469 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .288/.330/.540 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Padres May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lynn Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (2-5) for his 10th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 36-year-old's 6.66 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.519 WHIP ranks 70th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 4 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 46 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .267/.323/.552 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He's slashed .234/.322/.406 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

