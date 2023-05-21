Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (18-29) will be eyeing a series sweep when they face off against the Kansas City Royals (14-33) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (2-5, 6.66 ERA) vs Carlos Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 4-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

