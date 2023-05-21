Carlos Hernandez will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 183 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Hernandez to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw two innings against the San Diego Padres without allowing a run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray

