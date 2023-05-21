Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune enters the French Open in Paris, France after falling just short at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, dropping the final to Daniil Medvedev. Rune's first match is against Christopher Eubanks (in the round of 128). Rune has the fourth-best odds (+750) to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Rune at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rune's Next Match

In his opener at the French Open, Rune will face Eubanks on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1400

US Open odds to win: +1400

French Open odds to win: +750

Rune Stats

Rune is coming off a defeat in the finals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 3-ranked Medvedev, 5-7, 5-7.

Rune is 52-24 over the past year, with three tournament titles.

Rune has won one tournament over the past year on clay, with a match record of 16-7 on that surface.

Over the past year (across all court types), Rune has played 76 matches and 24.7 games per match.

On clay, Rune has played 23 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.1 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Rune has won 23.8% of his return games and 84.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past year, Rune has claimed 80.6% of his service games and 26.4% of his return games.

