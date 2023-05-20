Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (17-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 20.
The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Royals have won in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (182 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|L 9-6
|Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
|May 15
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.