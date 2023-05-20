The Kansas City Royals (14-32) visit the Chicago White Sox (17-29) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals will send Lyles (0-7) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 6.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has a 6.97 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Lyles is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Lyles is trying to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Jordan Lyles vs. White Sox

He will match up with a White Sox offense that ranks 13th in the league with 384 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .394 (18th in the league) with 50 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

In nine innings over one appearance against the White Sox this season, Lyles has a 4 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .182.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox's Giolito (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 27th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lucas Giolito vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 182 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 354 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 44 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Royals have gone 5-for-23 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

