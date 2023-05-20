Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He's slashing .263/.349/.480 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 43 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .230/.273/.422 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Padres May. 16 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (2-3) for his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.86), 27th in WHIP (1.118), and 27th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Rays Apr. 23 7.0 5 4 4 5 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 45 hits with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.322/.550 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (41 total hits).

He has a slash line of .240/.328/.415 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.