Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 44 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 182 (four per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 25th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-7) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Lyles has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin

