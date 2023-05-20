The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Hurricanes-Panthers game on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
  • The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 34 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.