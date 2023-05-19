Friday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (16-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-31) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Michael Kopech (1-4) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 11-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (182 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.25) in the majors this season.

