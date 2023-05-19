Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will try to beat Zack Greinke, the Kansas City Royals' starter, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 44 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 135 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 182 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.25 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Greinke (1-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.