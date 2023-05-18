The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (37.5%).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this year, Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.6 points allowed).

The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

