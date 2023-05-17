Carlos Hernandez will start for the Kansas City Royals in the final of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+165). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.

Kansas City has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 2-11 in those contests.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 44 games with a total this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 7-14 5-14 8-16 11-23 2-7

