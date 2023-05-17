Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (20-23) and Kansas City Royals (13-31) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (2-2) versus the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-1).

Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (30%) in those contests.

Kansas City has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (178 total, four per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.31 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule