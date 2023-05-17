Royals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (20-23) and Kansas City Royals (13-31) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 17.
The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (2-2) versus the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-1).
Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (30%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (178 total, four per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.31 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|L 5-1
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|L 9-6
|Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
|May 15
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
