Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-118) 9.5 (-120) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+105)
  • The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105)
  • The 24.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Wednesday is 2.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
7.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 1.5 (-154) 1.5 (+130)
  • Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.9 more than Wednesday's prop total.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
  • White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+110) 2.5 (-128)
  • The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 2.9 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
  • Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-120) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-167)
  • The 27.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

