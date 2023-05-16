Seth Lugo will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (20-22) on Tuesday, May 16 versus the Kansas City Royals (12-31), who will answer with Brady Singer. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+165). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Singer - KC (2-4, 7.71 ERA)

Royals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 6-2 (75%).

San Diego has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego never combined with its opponents to go over the total.

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 2-11 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

