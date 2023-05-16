The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts ready for the second of a three-game series against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at PETCO Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 18th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 173 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.38) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined 1.440 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (2-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Singer has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.