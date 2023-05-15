The San Diego Padres (19-22) and Kansas City Royals (12-30) both head into Monday's matchup on losing streaks. The Padres have dropped five straight games, the Royals three in a row.

The Padres will give the ball to Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (3-3, 4.31 ERA).

Royals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (3-1, 4.82 ERA) vs Keller - KC (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brad Keller

Keller gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.

Keller has one quality start this season.

Keller will look to collect his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (3-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across seven games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

